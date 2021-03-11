1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says aside the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, the country also needs a corruption vaccine for the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr. Ablakwa believes that the corruption canker witnessed under President Akufo-Addo is unmatched in the history of Ghana.

According to him, the forced retirement of the former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, is a testament to his claim.

He insisted that the current administration is rather fighting corruption fighters.

“As I conclude, Mr. Speaker in this era of COVID-19 vaccination, the Akufo-Addo government needs an urgent and immediate vaccination against corruption.”

“The corruption that has engulfed the Akufo-Addo government apart from the COVID-19 vaccine, the other vaccine we need so urgently and now is the corruption vaccine and get Mr. Domelevo back in office to continue to protect the public purse.”

Mr. Ablakwa made the claims when he contributed to the debate of the state of the nation address in Parliament on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

On the same issue of corruption, the co-founder and Executive Director of Afrobarometer, Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi has also questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting the canker.

Mr. Gyimah-Boadi said the recent development involving Mr. Domelevo only exposes the President’s lack of credibility in fighting corruption.

“As for the President’s credibility in terms of anti-corruption, I am afraid to say it is in tatters. It has been in tatters for a while but this puts a nail in the coffin. I see Domelevo as a victim of well-orchestrated actions by individuals who are [government] officials and by state institutions,” he said.

Source: citifmonline