Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls, John Dramani Mahama, has said the government is scheming to remain in power by any means possible.

According to Mr Mahama, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was applying various strategies to suppress a lot of eligible voters.

“And so all other means by hook or crook must be used to suppress votes of people they perceive to support their opponent in order that they can win an election. It won’t happen.

“The people of Ghana have lived through these four years and they’ve experienced the hardship, they’ve experienced the broken promises and so whatever you do, whatever voter suppression you try to undertake, whatever fraud, whatever rigging, the people of Ghana will not allow it. And we will not allow it,” he said.

The former President was speaking to the Chiefs and elders of Battor during his tour of the Volta Region on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The former President further alleged that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed to honour many of its campaign promises to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections.

According to Mr Mahama, the governing party must be kicked out of office.

He urged Ghanaians to resist any attempt by the NPP to use foul means to remain in power.

