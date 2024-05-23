1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for some appointments to the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate pointed out that President Akufo-Addo consistently appoints politically exposed individuals to positions of trust, which require non-partisanship and neutrality.

Mahama observed that former communicators, IT personnel, and others who previously held various roles for the NPP are now members of the election management body.

He expressed concern that these individuals might not conduct the upcoming 2024 presidential and legislative elections in a fair and transparent manner.

"This president is appointing politically exposed individuals to positions of trust where they should remain neutral and non-partisan. Thus, former party communicators and IT experts are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. How can we expect them to be impartial in their duties?" Mahama questioned.

"People who were patrons of TESCON on campuses are now Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. We must awaken the nation's conscience to ensure that the right actions are taken, reflecting the true will of the people," he added.

Mahama emphasized the need for vigilance leading up to the election, committing to highlight any concerns about the electoral process.

He also called on the church to monitor the situation closely to ensure fairness.

He urged NDC members to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing any potential manipulation of the electoral processes by the EC in collaboration with the government.

He appealed to the church to stay alert and ensure that proper procedures are followed.

Mahama made these remarks during a meeting with the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, May 20.