Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is insinuating that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for a civil debate on the anti-LGBTQI Bill is a tacit support for the immoral act.

Kwaku Boahen claimed the President has never been against the act which is against Ghanaian norms and is also frowned upon by all right-thinking members of society.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to tolerate each other’s opinions in their public discourse, especially those opposed to the anti-LGBTQI Bill.

He commended a group of academics who have also sent a memorandum to Parliament stating their opposition to the Bill.

“I think it will be a credit to Ghanaian democracy if this matter is handled in the correct manner,” President Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

But Mr Boahen on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said the NDC has been vindicated.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo missed the opportunity to dispel the notion that he supports LGBTQI+ groups.

“What stops President Akufo-Addo from saying he does not support LGBTQI? I’m surprised he cannot say this to put us to shame,” he stated.

Given the circumstance, Mr Boahen said the President, by his conduct, has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he is opposed to LGBTQI Bill.

However, since the majority of Ghanaians are against homosexuality, he is convinced President Akufo-Addo will be forced to sign the Bill should it be passed by Parliament.

In a rebuttal, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, said the NDC’s propaganda against President Akufo-Addo on LGBTQI debate will fail.

He maintained that the President has on countless occasions stated his position on homosexuality but the opposition has turned a deaf ear to it.

“President Akufo-Addo will not support anything that is against the norms and customs of Ghana so let’s ignore NDC’s propaganda,” the former Tema East MP noted.

Mr Titus-Glover assured Ghanaians that should Parliament pass the anti-LGBTQI Bill, President Akufo-Addo will sign it into law.