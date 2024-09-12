4 hours ago

A group calling itself Kwahu for Change of Government has accused the Akufo-Addo government of neglecting residents.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the facilitator, Dr Kusi Osei Bonsu said Akufo-Addo has failed the people of Kwahu.

According to him, no major development has been carried out in the area despite massive support and loyalty to the NPP.

“Since 2,000 till date, the statistics prove that the people of Kwahu vote for NPP in both parliamentary and presidential elections but it is sad that has not reflected in our share of the national cake. You cannot see any tangible project you can attribute to the NPP,” he stated.

He cited the district referral hospital at Kwahu Abetifi which was started by the erstwhile Mahama administration but has been abandoned and left to rot to buttress his point.

“The taxpayers money has been wasted. The project is now an eye-saw and just occupying a land that could have been used for farming.

“We were left out of the agenda 111 project. Akufo-Addo promised to commission the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium but that is yet to see the light of day. Not to talk of a bridge at Afram Plains. He has really disappointed us and we will no longer allow ourselves to be taken for granted,” he added.

A visibly angry Dr Kusi stressed that no apology can compensate for the neglect except it will come with the completion of various abandoned projects.

He added that, roads in the municipality are nothing to write home about.

These among others are the very reason Dr Kusi has called on electorates in Kwahu to vote for change on December 7.