3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit has expressed his disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo for passing the three new tax bills into law.

He explained that the action of the President is an insult to all stakeholders in the business sector as all are not in support of the new taxes.

“Traders are disappointed because this is not what government promised us.”

“President Akufo-Addo should have shown the same level of respect Ghanaians showed him when we voted for him in 2016,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

“How can you tax businesses if they do not make profits?” he quizzed.

President Akufo-Addo has signed into law the three new tax bills recently passed by Parliament.

Information Minister. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this revelation on JoyNews’ The Probe.

According to him, the document has since been given to the Clerk of Parliament for the rest of the administrated processes to kick in.

The three new taxes are the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

The Majority in Parliament said the measure formed part of moves to raise GH¢4 billion annually in revenue.

Government also says the bills are essential to its quest to secure the US$3 million bailout it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).