2 hours ago

The Akufo Addo's administration is all about Corruption and nepotism, Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said.

Mr Gyamfi says the 76 year president has nothing different to give to the country apart from using state resources to improve the livelihood of his family members, calling on Ghanaians to vote massively for the party in the general election.

Speaking at the NDC’s town hall meeting held in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast on Thursday, Gyamfi said the NPP government which had been characterised by nepotism and corruption should be voted out of power to pave way for a better government.

“This government is just for family and friends. He [Nana Akufo-Addo] is giving his family and friends all the opportunities. Nana Akufo-Addo promised to be President for all. He promised to work for the benefit of all and protect the public purse but today it is all about nepotism and corruption,” Sammy Gyamfi added.

He also urged NDC supporters and sympathisers to be vigilant and protect the ballot boxes by staying at the polling stations after casting their votes in order to avoid rigging.

The NDC’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama has made similar calls for supporters to fiercely protect the ballot boxes to ensure that their votes count.

The former President has also indicated that the NDC will fiercely resist any attempts to disrupt the polls.

“I urge that we all maintain the peace. We’re not violent people but on election day we must make sure that nobody comes and disrupts the voting process in our polling stations.”

“The ballot box is in your care, everybody must work to protect the ballot box. Don’t let anybody come and disrupt voting in your polling station and make your vote not to count.”

With just few days to election, the Akufo Addo administration is facing a plethora of Corruption scandals such as the Agyapa deal, and an alleged bribery at his Nima residence.