1 hour ago

Leader of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the cause of the mistrust in Ghana's political landscape.

In a fresh attack on Facebook, A Plus said, the Ghanaian leader has eventually turned to be an evening news caster, forgetting the very core mandates he was made head of the Western African nation.

Explaining his reason for attacking the President, A Plus said: "I wished politicians speedy recovery in my previous post and almost everyone commenting is angry that I did. Ghanaian politicians must be careful. The people are very angry. It doesn't look good. One day the people will rise up against you. It is getting scary by the minute."

According to A Plus, the punches he received in the comment section of the said post, just for showing concern to politicians, is indication the people are fed up and have lost trust in Akufo-Addo as the President of this nation.

He said, Ghanaians trusted Nana Akufo-Addo and gave him their support but in just 4 years in office, the President has exhibited gross incompetent which makes worse than his predecessors. A plus could no fathom why Mr. Akufo-Addo will opt for his own electoral commissioner and subsequently change the old voters' register for a new one. He blamed the recent much hatred for politicians on him [Nana Addo]

"But you see, I blame Nana Addo. He is the cause of the mistrust in Ghana's political landscape today. He was our last hope. Ghanaians trusted him and gave him their full support but he is worse than his predecessors. He has failed so much that just after 4 years of winning with about a million votes he has to bring his own electoral commissioner and change the voter's register and send military who could not protect our environment in the galamsey fight to the Volta Region before he can win again. He is the reason why people have developed so much hatred for politicians. If you can't trust Nana who can you trust?", he rhetorically quizzed.

He continued: "Now he has turned into an evening news presenter. Everyday, "Fellow Ghanaians, good evening, welcome to the evening news. My name is Nana, I'm here with my co-presenter, my beautiful Rebecca. Now the news at 9." - GBC corona correspondent."

