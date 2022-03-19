27 minutes ago

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has refuted claims that President Akufo-Addo has delayed in delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, he stated that the Speaker and leadership of house are yet to agree on a date for the President to come and deliver the SONA.

The Deputy Majority Leader noted that the said date will be communicated to the President accordingly.

President Akufo-Addo was to deliver the 2022 SONA on Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the address had to be postponed.

But Mr Afenyo-Markin disclosed that a new date would be communicated soon.

“We should have finished this but for the fact that we thought the President will deliver the State of the Nation Address earlier and once a message of the state of the nation is delivered, then we will have to debate that particular message and during the debate, it would not be possible for us to be having frequent committee meetings,” he stated.

Story: Barbara Koranteng.