2 hours ago

The Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described President Akufo Addo’s government as worst in the history of Ghana.

According Sammy Gyamfi, governance under the current New Patriotic Party holds the record for worst performance when compared to previous administrations.

Speaking on Neat FM’s “Me Man Nti” afternoon show, the NDC executive noted that prices of goods and services have gone up and Ghanaian businessmen are experiencing the hardship of cedi depreciation against the dollar.

He continued that the lies and deceit of the NPP forced some Ghanaians to change an impressive government of former President John Mahama.

He added that it has become an obvious fraud that the One District One Factory and One Village One Dam promises of the NPP were a great deception and has become a white elephant.

“One District, one factory which has turned into a white elephant, One Constituency $1million turned out to be a trojan gift, 1V1D also another great deceptive, Fuel price has increased over 70% within the last three years… in terms of performance President Akufo Addo has been the worst ever President among all his predecessors,” he said.