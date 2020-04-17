9 minutes ago

Former Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has made it clear that the Atta Mills Institute which he heads intends to present a proposal to the Akufo-Addo government to help run the country in line with the COVID-19 outbreak solution.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute made the announcement when he saw the NDC Executives with the ruling NPP Government Officials sharing food stuffs to the vulnerable in the society in the midst of the COVID-19.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho commended former President John Mahama for setting up a committee immediately after the novel coronavirus hit the country to support the government as the committee members are seen distributing PPE across the country.

In view of the activities of his party members to support the government to fight the global pandemic in the country, Koku Anyidoho revealed that the Atta Mills Institute will offer its support to the Akufo-Addo government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He, however, warned against anybody in his party who will consider his support for the Akufo-Addo government as an act betrayal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC); reminding that his gesture has to do with government and not party as there is only one government of the Republic.

“If tomorrow, Atta Mills Institute presents a proposal to the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare to help run this country; saying that this is what Atta Mills Institute has to offer the country so that we can build a better Ghana, I don’t want to hear from any corner that I am a traitor or betraying the NDC”, he warned.

“...at every point in time, there is only one government of the republic. Today, we have Ex-Presidents and the only sitting President today is His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, supported by H. E Vice President Dr Bawumia. You cannot take it away from them even if you chew a full bag of gari, they are in power”, he clarified.

He reminded that the COVID-19 has pushed the country into a moment of national crisis and so it beholds on its citizens to offer help for the country; adding that he will not wait for the government to fail in the fight against COVID-19 when he can offer suggestions to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Responding to his role for the NDC in preparing for their 2020 manifesto, Koku Anyidoho says he is ready to offer his suggestions to the NDC if only his party Executives so desire and willing to respect his opinions and views, he will gladly do it.

“There are other suggestions that I can make to NDC to put into our manifesto if they so desire and will respect my opinions and my views, I will do it. There are other suggestions that I can make into NDC manifesto but I am talking about if there is something that I can give to madam Frema Opare today, in direct relation to COVID-19, I will do it without looking back because Ghana first and national interest first and that is what President Mills sort to do”, he insisted.

“...today we are talking about stabilization fund and the heritage fund, Petroleum Act 2011; Atta Mills introduced it and today he is gone and are we not benefiting from his visionary thinking? What are we talking about, that we should wait for Ghana to die? As President Mills used to say, “Ghana will not die; Ghana will live and give glory to God Almighty”.