2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has subtly jabbed former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their criticisms of government’s management of Coronavirus in the country.

He says the opposition NDC and Mahama are only criticizing his government for their “political survival”.

The President during his ninth televised address to Ghanaians on Sunday, May 10, 2020, said, his opponents are doing everything possible to make Ghanaians believe that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed in the fight against COVID-19.

“I know some political actors will want you to believe that our current numbers represent a failure on the part of Government. Do not begrudge them. They need to make such comments for their political survival. On the contrary, we must be emboldened in the knowledge that the 4,700 persons infected, so far, with the virus, have been identified, taken out of the population, isolated and are being treated,” he indicated.

Akufo-Addo noted, "this virus, as we have seen the world over, is no respecter of persons, and has wreaked its havoc on every country on the planet. We can defeat it if we continue to look out for one another, and remain each other’s keeper. We are fighting a common enemy, and it is imperative that we do not allow religious, ethnic or political differences to get in the way of certain victory."

He continued: "So, we cannot allow a few persons, who wish to use these differences to scuttle our collective fight, to succeed. Over the course of our history as a people, we have had to overcome several trials and tribulations: slavery, imperialism, colonialism, tyranny and dictatorship, and we have overcome them all so that, with the help of the Almighty, we are, today, building a free, independent State, a State that, despite the urgency of the crisis, is governed by democratic institutions, and respect for fundamental human rights, especially freedom of speech."

He, therefore urged Ghanaians that, he is very confident that Ghana will surely overcome this pandemic, as well.

"This, too, shall pass!" adding that "the Battle is the Lord’s!!"

Due to the frequent increase of the virus, John Dramani Mahama attributed the spike in the country’s cases as a ‘failed’ measures being implemented by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to contain the spread of the virus.

He posted on his official Facebook page on May 9, 2020, that "From 3,091 to 4,012 #COVID19 cases within 24 hours; Government is certainly failing the people of Ghana" adding that "Fear gripped many homes last night when the latest confirmed cases were released."

Credit: Ghanaweb