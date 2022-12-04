3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified the increased allocation for the Free SHS policy in the 2023 Budget despite the country battling a severe economic crisis.

Speaking at the Opoku Ware School’s 70th anniversary in Kumasi, the President also hailed the positive impact of the Free SHS policy despite the many challenges that have bogged its implementation and added that he is not daunted but remains resolute in his commitment to ensuring that the policy becomes a success.

“I can state without equivocation that I am very proud of the policy and of its results thus far. Yes, there have been challenges associated with this policy which the government has addressed substantially many of them and there will be more in the course of time. Such is the nature of social evolution, so that at every stage challenges will be met.”

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the 2022 WASSCE results clearly show an improvement in the performance of the students prior to the introduction of the policy.

He noted that despite the country’s harsh economic situation, the government will continue to devote even more resources towards the policy and will do everything within its power to ensure that the policy does not fail.

“Surely there can no longer be any controversy about the policy and its consequential impact, it is working well. It is for this reason that in spite of the economic difficulties confronting our nation, the government has devoted even more resources for the running of the Free SHS policy.”

