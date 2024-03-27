2 hours ago

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said President Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to openly declare his stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, on Wednesday, March 27, Asiedu Nketia, also known as General Mosquito, said the President’s posture is a calculated move to avoid accountability.

“The truth is that he doesn’t have the courage to say his position on the bill. That is why he wants to shift that responsibility to the judiciary or another person so he can later go and stand somewhere to say that he didn’t sign the bill. If he wanted to do something about the bill, he would have done it,” he stated.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia pointed out a discrepancy between what is articulated in Parliament and the actions taken at the Presidency.

“He [Akufo-Addo] doesn’t want people to know that he is not in support of the anti-LGBT+ Bill that is why there are some heddles. That is the truth. If he had been able to stand his ground to say that he was not in support of the Bill, his MPs would have also stood their ground to say they were not in support.

“But he is not able to say that and his MPs also do not want to disagree for them to be tagged as opposed to the bill. In Parliament, they all say they agree but when they move out, they act differently,” he added.