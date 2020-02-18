8 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor says it is obvious President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining is in a final state of glaring defeat.

Peter Boamah Otukonor is therefore demanding an overhaul of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining [IMCIM] and a review of the fight initiated in 2017, when the incumbent government took office.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, he said the President has lied over the years in his quest to fighting galamsey.

“He [President Nana Addo] went to galamsey operators for them to vote for him during the 2016 campaign and promised them something he knew wasn’t possible. He had no measures to control the situation but rather made it worse by seizing and burning excavators. This is a wrong approach,” he said.