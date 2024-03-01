4 hours ago

The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana emphasised the importance of President Akufo-Addo’s signing of the Anti-LGBTQ Bill.

According to Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, it is a matter of national concern requiring his decisive action.

He stated that while not all Ghanaians oppose LGBTQ+ rights, a significant consensus exists among traditional leaders, faith-based organizations, Christians, Muslims, and civil society groups against it.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr. Opuni Frimpong said Parliament has discussed and passed the bill, so President Akufo-Addo signing the bill is crucial for the nation.

“We are in election season; if the president keeps waiting at parliament, it will receive a national response. If the President does not sustain the process, and even if there is a long break before you are aware, the conversation will change, and the way we do things here will become political, and it would not help anybody,” on March 1, 2024.

Dr. Opuni-Frimpong expressed concern about moral issues dividing Ghana.

The clergyman further emphasized that while anyone could take LGBTQ matters to court or Parliament again, President Akufo-Addo must sign and complete the process.

“Ever since the past two and a half years, the issue has gone to Parliament. You realized that people became a bit calmer, and that is the cohesion I am talking about. Not everybody agrees, but there is a level of cohesion. If we wait a little bit, then the decision would come: which party would support it, which party does not support it, which MP supports it, and which MP does not support it.