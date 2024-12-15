6 hours ago

A Plus has firmly stated that President Akufo-Addo was the primary cause of Dr. Bawumia’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

He argued that every voter who cast a ballot against Bawumia did so out of anger towards Akufo-Addo, blaming his poor governance for plunging citizens into severe hardship.

The newly MP-elect for Gomoa central constituency emphasised that the unprecedented defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered in 2024 was largely due to Akufo-Addo’s actions, calling on the party to expel him for destroying it.

He outlined several key reasons for Bawumia's loss, citing Akufo-Addo’s heavy taxation policies as one of the major factors.

He specifically pointed to taxes on things like betting, the controversial E-levy, and the pension haircut issue, which negatively affected many Ghanaians, especially the youth and pensioners.

“These policies created an indelible scar on the hearts of Ghanaians. The youth were particularly angry. Taxing the little money they make from betting, taking a chunk of their earnings through the E-levy, and then imposing a haircut on pensioners’ investments, how can you be so heartless?” he queried.

He continued, “Everyone who voted against Bawumia did so because of their anger at Akufo-Addo. He has destroyed the party. The NPP needs to get its feet on the ground and expel Akufo-Addo from the party. Is the party his? Everyone in the party is scared of him, and look at where that has landed them.”

"How can you take the little money people send to their mothers in the village? The youth felt betrayed, and there was no way they were going to vote for them. These elderly people, pensioners, purchase bonds to afford their medicines and treatments during retirement, and you tell them they might get their money in 2035. After they die? These haircuts affected them badly, really badly,” he stated.

A Plus further questioned why the NPP even insisted on campaigning with the Free SHS policy during the 2024 elections when it almost cost them the 2020 election.

“I’m surprised at the NPP. You campaigned with Free SHS in 2020 and almost lost. Then you bring it up again in 2024?” he said.

A Plus’ comments come on the back of similar calls for a total overhaul within the NPP to restore the party's credibility and public support.

Also, watch videos from the 2024 election below: