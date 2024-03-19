2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has nominated the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Company Limited Board.

The President also nominated Leon Kendon Appenteng as the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as the Managing Director of the Company.

This was announced in a statement on March, 18 signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The nomination comes after the reconstitution of the Board of Tema Oil Refinery Company Limited.

“Kindy take the necessary steps to give immediate effect on these nominations in accordance

with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Regulations of the Company,” the statement read.

The other nominated persons are; Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant, Nana Aka Bakoma Prempeh, Mrs. Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, Mr. Joseph Mensah Browne, Mr. Alfred George Thompson, Mr. Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori, and Mr. Herbert Ato Morrison.

Read statement below: