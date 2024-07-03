3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Hebert Krapa as Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

According to the president, this appointment has become necessary due to the increasing workload at the Energy Ministry.

Hebert Krapa currently is a Deputy Energy Minister and a Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, announced the president’s request for parliamentary approval of the nominee.

He stated, “I’m writing to seek parliamentary approval for the appointment of Honourable Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at the Minister of Energy in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution.

“It has been the practice for some time for the Minister of Energy to be populated by a substantive minister and three deputy ministers.

“In view of the exceptionally heavy workload now attendant at the Ministry, it has become necessary to appoint a Minister of State at the Ministry in the person of Honourable Herbert Krapa, who is currently a deputy minister.”