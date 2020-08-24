1 hour ago

Inusah Fuseini, the Tamale Central MP, has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s commitment in fighting corruption, which was part of the main things he campaigned on in the build up to the 2016 elections.

According to him, the president has created an impression with the setting up of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that he is doing everything to stop corruption but his actions toward the fight prove otherwise.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Town Hall Talk, Inusah Fuseini observed that Akufo-Addo’s attitude of appointing persons close to him, betrays him.

“The first thing that showed that Nana Akufo-Addo was not committed to fighting corruption was when he packed his government with family and friends. You can’t deal with corruption when members of your government are your friends. It would only mean that you are using political power to extend privileges to members of your family and your friends,” he said.

The former Roads and Highways Minister argued that financial support for the Office of the Special Prosecutor has been inadequate thereby taming the office in tackling problems associated with corruption.

Despite commending the president for creating the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Inusah Fuseini noted that the Special Prosecutor has underperformed contrary to what was expected of him.

“Last year, the Office of the Special Prosecutor was only given 10% of his budget. How can he use less than 10% of his budget to fight corruption?” he quizzed.

Inusah Fuseini expressed his disappointment in the government’s lack of interest in fully implementing the Right to Information Act passed in 2019.

Ghanaweb