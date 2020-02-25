1 hour ago

The funeral of Tommy Amematekpor, one of the biggest names in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as far as the Volta region was concerned, recorded a sorry spectacle over the weekend, as senior party members, failed to attend and accord him the expected burial that the NPP is known for.

Many of the known faces, including President Akufo-Addo, National Chairman, Freddie Blay, General Secretary, John Buadu, National Organizer, Sammi Awuku and National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, were not present at the funeral of Tommy Amematekpor, who was a Presidential Staffer in the Kufuor government from 2001 to 2008.

From Friday afternoon, when the ceremony started, the event recorded empty chairs and canopies, to the amazement of many who were at Agbozume, Sukladzi in the Ketu South District of the Volta region.

Ex-President John Kufuor, however, did not abandon his man and trusted friend even in death, as he was accompanied by some few past and current government officials and Members of Parliament to attend the final funeral rites.

Some of the personalities who accompanied Mr Kufuor, were Kwadzo Npiani, former Chief of Staff, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Addai Nimo former MP for Asante Mampong, Boakye Agyako, former Energy Minister, ex-NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, Stephen Asamoah Boateng of the State Enterprises Commission among others.

Current Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Opare, this paper learnt was present at the funeral on Friday, ostensibly to represent President Akufo- Addo, who is on a trip to Norway, Scotland and other countries.

Reliable information available to The Herald is that the government was to fly Tommy Amematekpor abroad for medical treatment, but there was feet dragging forcing him to rely on philanthropists, but by the time everything was arranged, including getting an aircraft to fly him, his condition had deteriorated.

The Special Advisor, is said to have died from cancer, which affected his intestines. He was on admission at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra for a long time.

President Akufo-Addo at a point visited him. A video of his visit involving a long convoy entering the Nyaho Medical Centre, went viral sometime, last year.

In his biography, it was recorded that Tommy Amematekpor was born on August 23, 1943, at Gabazine, Sukladzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

His parents were Lawrence Kofi Amematekpor from Agbozume, and Madam Afiwor Amegakpui-Kpornu from White, both of blessed memory.

Tommy was the last born of his parents and his mother adored and pampered him; he was untouchable and very often escaped discipline, because his Mother would always shield him. His mother, however, had a tough time handling her son Tommy.

Tommy at age six, would ask to be put at his mother’s back; his mother would willingly oblige, with his legs dangling. There he would cozily stay for long periods of time and refuse to be put down.

It was said that passers-by would stare in awe, lament and sympathize with his mother for what he put her through.

In his tributes, president Kufour, referred to him as a loyal, dedicated and committed person.

He said, “When our current party, the New Patriotic Party, was formed in 1992 and I expressed interest in its presidential candidacy, Tommy was among the first people, who declared their unflinching support for me. We lost that bid, but he was not perturbed”.

“He again supported my second bid for the NPP’s flagbearership in 1996, which I won, but lost the presidential election”, he added.

According to J.A Kufour, when we eventually won in the 2000 elections and I became president of the nation in January 2001, he joined me at the seat of government as a special advisor and a member of my kitchen cabinet throughout the eight-year period of my presidency”.

Source: theheraldghana.com