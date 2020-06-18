2 hours ago

A member of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) communication team, Ms. Harriet Anita Abaidoo has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo and his 11th address to the nation on measures to fight Covid-19, describing it as mere campaign speech centered on soliciting for mercy votes from Ghanaians in a bid to help him emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections so as to guarantee his second term in office.

According to the revered communication specialist, the messages conveyed to the public in the address by the President was simply a repetition of his previous address including the confirmation of the coronavirus cases recorded in the country in recent times.

“For me, what the President said last Sunday in his address, honestly, there wasn’t anything much in there. What was there was like confirmation of the figures of those infected with the virus, apart from that, he went on to re-affirm the notice on re-opening of schools to ensure final year students write their exams to exit from school in addition to warnings to always comply with the health protocols to remain safe and all that which is no news”.

President Akufo-Addo last Sunday addressed the country for the 11th time on measures his administration has put in place to fight Covid-19. In his latest update, the president reiterated the easing of restrictions on public gathering making it possible for schools to reopen for all final year students. According to the President, Ghana now has 11,964 confirmed coronavirus cases with 54 deaths and 4,258 recoveries.

But speaking with GhanaNewsOne’s News Editor, Joseph Wemakor in an interview, Ms. Harriet Anita Abaidoo who also doubles as the PPP’s 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region disclosed that the 11th Presidential address on measures to fight the deadly pandemic was nothing but a mere campaign gimmick intended to win the sympathy of Ghanaians and solicit for their votes in the upcoming general elections to be retained in office for the second term.

“So I believe the President only came to our homes to first campaign, secondly solicit for our votes and also at the same time resting assure that if we are able to allow the final year students back to school on the guise of writing their final exams, they will also be given the chance to register (take part in new voters registration exercise) in order to vote for them”.

When asked what is expected of the President as a worthy address which befits the purpose and the occasion, she quickly replied: maybe he could’ve met with some herbal medicine practitioners this time to have given some tips on things to do. Maybe on to try and prepare Bissap drink (“sobolo”) raw or without sugar and be drinking and then go ahead and explain to us about its benefits which one of them is that, it helps boosts the immune system”, adding, “you know something soft like that gradually, to me it will have been something different that works”.

Ghana’s Covid-19 total cases count rose to 12590 as at Wednesday June 17, 2020 with 397 new cases recorded putting the death toll at 66, according to the Ghana Health Service. Currently the nation’s cases stand at 8,114. Also 4,410 people have recovered from the virus.

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor