President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he will perform better in his second term as President to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo was handed a second term in office after winning the 2020 general elections held on December 7, 2020.

The NPP flagbearer accumulated 6,730,587 votes (51.3%) whiles competitor and flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama amassed 6,213,182 (47.3%).

He was sworn in as president of Ghana for the second term by the Chief Justice Anim Yeboah on January 7, 2021.

Addressing Ghanaians for the very first time after he was a sworn-in ceremony, President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd nationwide address measures put in place in the fight against the devastating coronavirus said,

“Before I start, let me use this opportunity to thank you all and Almighty God for enabling me to swear, for the second time, the oath of office as President of the Republic. The ceremony took place after I last spoke to you. I promise I will do my very best to live up to your expectations.”

Source: peacefmonline.com