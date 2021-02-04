1 hour ago

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been re-elected Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Authority at its extraordinary session held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, gave President Akufo-Addo the nod to serve another one-year term as Chair of the Sub Regional body.

In a press statement issued by the Authority, it called on President Akufo-Addo to with support from the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on institutional reforms, "lead a reflection on the issues and a report on this point be submitted to the ordinary session of the Authority to be held in June 2021. To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms.”

President Akufo Addo was first appointed, in a unanimous decision as ECOWAS Chair in October 2020 at an ECOWAS meeting in Niger on September 7, 2020.

The heads of state and governments expressed their sincere appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his "leadership in steering the affairs of the community.” The statement added.

Suraya Alidu Malititi