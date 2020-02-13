2 hours ago

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned two Ministers of State.

A statement from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin and sighted by Ghanaguardian.com has it that, Bryan Acheampong who is the Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, has been reassigned and is now the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior.

The other is Henry Quartey, current Deputy Minister for Interior is now the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security.

Reasons for their reassignment were not provided.

Read the full statement below: