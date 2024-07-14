3 hours ago

On Sunday, July 14th, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was conferred with his fifth honorary doctorate degree by Valley View University at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

The prestigious award, which marks a significant milestone in the President’s career, underscores his dedication to national development and academic excellence.

In his acceptance speech, President Akufo-Addo expressed profound gratitude and humility. “It is with considerable gratitude and sincere humility that I appear before you today, honoured to receive this prestigious honorary doctorate from Valley View University,” he stated.

The President highlighted the shared values and vision that he and Valley View University uphold for the future of Ghana.

He emphasised that this recognition inspires him to work even harder for the betterment of the nation, upholding principles of integrity, justice, and compassion.

President Akufo-Addo also acknowledged the achievements of the other two honorees: Hon. Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Managing Director of GOIL, and Thomas Swaniker, Founder and Executive Chairman of Svani Group.

Their significant contributions in their respective fields have advanced industry standards and positively impacted countless lives. “Together, we stand as a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and service to society,” the President noted, highlighting the collective achievement represented by their honours.

Valley View University, renowned for its dedication to academic excellence and moral integrity, was commended by President Akufo-Addo for its instrumental role in the growth and development of private tertiary education in Ghana.

The university, the first private institution in Ghana to receive a charter, was a milestone achieved under the leadership of former President John Agyekum Kufuor. This significant event marked the government’s recognition of the vital role private institutions play in expanding access to higher education and fostering academic excellence.

“Building on this legacy, my administration has continued to support the growth of private tertiary institutions,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Since taking office in 2017, he has presented charters to seven private tertiary institutions, demonstrating his government’s commitment to creating a diverse and competitive higher education landscape. This move aims to meet the evolving needs of Ghanaian society by broadening access to quality education and encouraging innovation.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his gratitude to Valley View University for the honour. He expressed his commitment to upholding the principles that the institution stands for and continuing his efforts to enhance the educational landscape in Ghana.

The conferment ceremony was a significant moment of recognition and inspiration, highlighting the essential role of education in national progress and the shared commitment to excellence that binds leaders and institutions alike.

As the President looks to the future, he remains dedicated to fostering an environment where education and innovation can thrive, driving Ghana towards a brighter and more prosperous future.