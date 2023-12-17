6 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has rejected the lame duck tag placed on him by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

The speaker after the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer for the governing NPP asserted the President had become a lame duck.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed this at the 20th anniversary celebration of his coronation as Paramount Chief for Nima Mohammed Saini Farl, Nii Futa.

He asserted he’s still in charge and will be till January 7 2025 and thus wondered why the speaker would describe him in those terms.

According to the president, he identifies as a resident of Nima and thus welcomes the Nima Day declaration adding the day is the birthday of his mother.

The president once again reminisced how he grew up in Nima and his grandmother’s concern he would end up with a woman from the community.

He lauded Nii Futa for holding the community together as a unit charging Ghanaians once again to reject politicians with divisive tendencies who preach disunity.

Speaking about the lack of persons from Zongos in his cabinet, he asked the gathering to vote for Bawumia for the Zongo people to get a first lady.

The Paramount Chief for Nima Mohammed Saini Farl, Nii Futa also charged President Akufo-Addo to do something drastic to shed off the lame duck slapped on him since his Vice and appointees will all be campaigning rather than concentrate on their core responsibilities.

The chief questioned why individuals from Zongos do not make the cabinets of all successive governments regardless of their huge numbers.

Nii Futa further declared the 17th of every December as Nima Day to champion the progress of the community.