9 minutes ago

Obviously, President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo cannot have his name go to sleep until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the pandemonium broke, the Ghanaian leader has not had his name rest, especially receiving attacks from the country's largest opposition party, the National Democratic Party (NDC).

The latest to attack the President is a legal team member of the NDC, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba.

The lawyer cum politician has blamed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, the spread of coronavirus in Ghana could have been averted if not for the bad management of the President.

Speaking on GHOneTV Wednesday, Mr Amaliba told host Serwaa Amihere that Ghana failed to record a single case of the Ebola epidemic in 2014 because of the good management of then-president, John Dramani Mahama.

Asked by the host if Akufo-Addo is the cause of the spread of the virus in Ghana, Mr Amaliba said: “Yes, Akufo-Addo himself brought it when he went to Norway.”

Ghana’s covid-19 case count now stands at 636, up by some 70 more cases.