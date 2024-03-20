2 hours ago

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Victoria Adu, with immediate effect.

The revocation of the appointments is in accordance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2016, (Act 936).

A letter signed by Minister of State, O. B Amoah directed the MCE to handover to the Regional Minister until the confirmation of a new MCE.

The specific reason for the revocation was not provided in the statement.

