4 hours ago

A policy analyst has asked President Akufo-Addo to publicly condemn the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s life-threatening attack on Luv FM journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey on JoyNews’ Newsfile Saturday stated that ,hthe media plays a critical role in the country’s democracy, hence, must be handled cautiously.

His comment comes after Mr Agyapong called for Mr Asare Donkor to be beaten on a talk show on Net 2 TV, a television station owned by the MP.

The outspoken politician also stated that if he [Mr Agyapong] were President, he would have ensured that the reporter is beaten mercilessly.

Thus, Dr Wereko-Brobbey explained that an official statement from the Presidency will distant the statesman from the distasteful utterances of the law-maker.

Describing the behaviour of government on the matter as “tepid”, Dr Wereko-Brobbey said the country must present a united front and condemn the utterances of Mr Agyapong.

He insisted that it will be unacceptable for officialdom to shrug off the severity of the legislator’s life-threatening attack on Mr Donkor and the media industry as a whole.

“The MP said ‘if he [Kennedy Agyapong] was president…’ I think that should have been an opportunity for the President to say that “I am the President and I do not subscribe to what you are saying.”

“On the whole, the reaction of the powers that be have been tepid. And I think it’s important for all of us to sometimes put aside partisan interest and say that ‘this is wrong, patently wrong,” he told host Samson Lardy Anyenini.

He also added, “But when we always send a signal that there is a party position and another position, then I think we are doing our democracy and our people a lot of wrongs.”

Meanwhile, the employers of Mr Asare Donkor, The Multimedia Group, has since filed an official complaint against Mr Agyapong.

Management of the media group asked for security protection for Erastus Asare Donkor and also called for a thorough investigation into the threats issued by the legislator.

The Ashanti Regional Police command has also commenced investigations into the matter.

In a statement on Thursday, the Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP David Agyeman Adjem, acknowledged that his outfit has received the complaint and will periodically communicate their findings.

Assuring the citizenry that the police is committed to protecting life and properties in the region, DCOP Adjem said his outfit will continue to uphold the constitution and exercise their mandate dutifully.