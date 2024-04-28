6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, April 27, 2024, attended the laying in state and funeral of veteran broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK.

The deceased, a prominent broadcaster at Oman 107.1FM, part of Kencity Media in Accra, passed away in mid-February 2024.

The funeral was held at the forecourt of State House with top government officials and high-ranking New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in attendance.

The president, as the last government official to arrive before formal proceedings kicked off was received by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and ushered into the grounds.

According to an account by GHBRAIN TV - a YouTube channel - that covered the event, it appeared that Akufo-Addo refused to greet mourners seated under a tent reserved for high-profile guests.

Among the guests Akufo-Addo is seen to have snubbed were Wofa KK's employer, Kennedy Agyapong, former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and his wife and former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko.

They were all seated in the front row under the tent reserved for top guests.

The GHBRAIN TV video reviewed by GhanaWeb showed the moment Akufo-Addo arrived, he paid respects to the deceased along with the Chief of Staff, before greeting family and relatives seated under a tent.

Thereafter, he proceeded to the tent reserved for government and party officials, greeted them and sat.

Ordinarily, he would extend greetings to the high-profile guests before proceeding to the dais where he was supposed to sit. In this case, there wasn't even as much as a wave as is sometimes the case.

Ken was later spotted walking over to the presidential tent to extend greetings.

Watch video of Akufo-Addo attendance, start watching from 2:15 seconds mark

About Wofa KK

Wofa KK was a respected figure in the broadcasting community and made significant contributions to Oman FM's programmes.

He was known for his roles on shows like "Boiling Point" and "National Agenda," often filling in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.

Before joining Oman FM, Kwakye worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Additionally, he served as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent for Net2 TV.

Throughout his career, Kwakye collaborated with distinguished individuals such as Professor Kofi Agyekum, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, and Hon. K.T. Hammond, who currently serves as the Trade Minister.

Wofa KK was also known for his support of his employer, Kennedy Agyapong, during his presidential candidacy bid within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). However, Agyapong ultimately faced defeat against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

Source: Ghanaweb