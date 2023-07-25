3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made some changes in his government by reshuffling the deputy ministers of two ministries.

The president swapped the deputy ministers of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The reshuffling which takes effect immediately now sees the Deputy Minister for Roads, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra on Tuesday by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Office of the President.

The appointment according to Mr Arhin was done in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways.

Source: citifmonline