President Akufo-Addo will open the Ghana Investment and Opportunity Summit scheduled to take place in London from 21st to 22nd January 2020.

The Summit is being held under the theme: “Accessing the African Common market through Ghana-Technology, Digitization and Industrialization.

This is the second edition but this year’s summit will be taking place as part of the bigger UK-Africa Summit with about 28 African leaders in attendance.

Organised by the Ghana High Commission UK in partnership with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC), the summit will also afford some key government actors an opportunity to engage global investors and attract strategic and development funds and investments for key projects as well as match local businesses with international partners and Investors.

Some of them include Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade Minister Allan Kyerematen, and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The rest are Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Railway Development Joe Ghartey and the Minister for Food and Agriculture Owusu Afriyie Akoto among other top Chief Executives and Dignitaries.