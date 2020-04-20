1 hour ago

A Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, is unexcited about the lift of the partial lockdown which was placed on some parts of the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

She revealed her disappointment following President Akufo-Addo’s seventh address to the Nation and announced the decision taken by his government.

Efia Odo in a post was baffled about the decision when the country has recorded 1000 and more cases of the Coronavirus.

She believed the move was politically induced.

She Twitted “Ban being lifted after 1000+ cases reported. Something smells fishy or shall I say there’s a political agenda aroma around this lift,”