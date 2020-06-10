1 hour ago

Talk of African countries with the most inspiring success story; and Rwanda will be on the top.

Political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has been speaking about the Ghanaian perspective towards governance in the East Africa nation of Rwanda.

According to the founder of The People's Project (TPP), some Ghanaians prefer that President Akufo-Akufo runs Ghana same way Rwanda is being run by President Paul Kagame, a man whose reign has resulted into the country's success stories some 26 years after a genocide.

But A Plus feels there will chaos in the democratic atmosphere should the Ghanaian leader copy the 'undemocratic' style of his Rwandan counterpart.

He said Nana Akufo-Addo will be termed as a dictator if he rules Ghana the Kagame way, believing that there cannot be developments in a democratic dispensation without stepping on toes.

Read his full write-up:

Everybody wants a Rwanda in Ghana nobody wants a Kagame in Ghana. If HE Nana Akufo Addo should run Ghana like Kagame is running Rwanda, there will be serious uprising in Ghana. He will be called a dictator. But everybody wants a Ghana like Rwanda.

Wanting development and democracy at the same time is like wanting to stay a virgin and give birth through sexual intercourse.

Wo pɛ sisi mu dɛ san pɛ atikɔ nwhi at the same time. Bɔi.