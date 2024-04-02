1 hour ago

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu, has indicated that whatever happens, constitutionally, the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will hand over power a month even before the general elections of December 7.

Highlighting the provisions of the 1992 constitution of Ghana that detail this, he explained that no attempt by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intimidate electorates with their comments of not handing over power, will not wash.

In a statement issued via Facebook, James Gunu, who is also a former District Chief Executive for Akatsi North under NDC, he said that statements such as have been made by Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi cum Minister of Food and Agriculture, will not suffice.

“Section 6 of Act 845 stipulates that the outgoing President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his driver's mate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, along with all their appointees, including key figures like Brayn Acheampong, must prepare and submit their handing over notes not later than 30 days before the date of the upcoming general elections.

“However, recent statements coming from President Nana Addo, Lord Commey, and lately Brayn Acheampong to the effect that, the NPP won't hand over power to the NDC no matter the outcome of the 2024 general elections can only be coming from a desperate and arrogant President and government official,” he stated.

James Gunu further made references to how such comments and examples of territories where people have refused to hand over political power have turned chaotic, cautioning the NPP to desist such utterances.

He stressed that the NDC will hold the NPP accountable to the transitional provisions of the constitution, ensuring they are fully adhered to.

“We have all been witnesses to the devastating effects on countries whose incumbent Presidents and governments lost power and decided not to hand over power within the sub-region.

At least the significance of the Presidential Transition Act underscores the democratic principles enshrined in the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution, emphasizing that power ultimately belongs to the people. By adhering to the Act, the NPP government would do itself a favor by affirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

“The NDC, on the other hand, sees this as an opportunity to hold the NPP accountable and ensure that they do not subvert the 1992 Constitution to cling to power. We shall ensure a strict adherence to the Presidential Transition Act, and assert our role as a watchdog and guardian of Ghana's democratic principles,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi, recently reiterated his statement that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC, no matter what.

“Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don’t win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow,” he said during a campaign activity of his party a few days ago.

Read James Gunu’s full statement below:

President Nana Addo-Bawumia Led NPP Gov't Will Hand Over Power 30 Clear Days Before December 7 General Elections.

The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) as amended, is set to play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition of power in Ghana as the NPP-led government prepares to hand over to the NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama, on January 7, 2025.

Section 6 of Act 845 stipulates that the outgoing President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his driver's mate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, along with all their appointees, including key figures like Brayn Acheampong, must prepare and submit their handing over notes not later than 30 days before the date of the upcoming general elections.

However, recent statements coming from President Nana Addo, Lord Commey, and lately Brayn Acheampong to the effect that, the NPP won't handover power to the NDC no matter the outcome of the 2024 general elections can only be coming from:

1. A desperate and arrogant President and government official

2. Persons who are careless about this country and are ready to sacrifice the unity, peace, and stability of this nation and its democracy for their personal gains.

3. Corrupt President and his appointees who are prepared to subvert the constitution of the Republic for fear of accountability.

Surprisingly, the Inspector General of Police and all the so-called wise men in the country have gone to sleep.

We have all been witnesses to the devastating effects on countries whose incumbent Presidents and governments lost power and decided not to hand over power within the sub-region.

At least the significance of the the Presidential Transition Act underscores the democratic principles enshrined in the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution, emphasizing that power ultimately belongs to the people. By adhering to the Act, the NPP government would do itself a favor by affirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

The NDC, on the other hand, sees this as an opportunity to hold the NPP accountable and ensure that they do not subvert the 1992 Constitution to cling to power. We shall ensure a strict adherence to the Presidential Transition Act, and assert our role as a watchdog and guardian of Ghana's democratic principles.

In conclusion, as we prepare for the crucial December 7 2024 elections, all political parties and stakeholders must uphold these democratic principles and ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, and above all a smooth transfer of power.

Authored By;

Hon. James Gunu,

Volta Regional Secretary, NDC