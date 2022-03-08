2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has made a strong case for the vibrancy and potency of Ghana’s economy, despite its current challenges.

Ghanaians are faced with the rising cost of living, largely attributed to the rise in inflation, caused by an increase in fuel prices and depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.

But the President speaking at the Ghana day event put together by organisers of the Dubai EXPO 2022 to showcase Ghana to the world, highlighted some indicators which in his opinion represents the resilient economy.

He urged investors to invest in various sectors of the economy.

“We are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the secretariat of the Africa Continental free trade area. We are the second-largest cocoa producer in the world. We are the largest producer of gold in Africa.”

“We are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron or, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamond, and timber, and we are geographically closer than any other country to the centre of the planet,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He also said investments in Ghana would be secure and protected “under a governance system and an independent judiciary that upholds the rule of law and respect for private property rights.”

Source: citifmonline