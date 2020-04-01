2 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Health Advisor, has revealed that there are ventilators for patients who need them to survive the Covid-19 infection.

For Ghana to record high recovery cases of Covid-19, the procurement of ventilators for the victims is key to the survival of patients with severe symptoms.

Many Ghanaians have been wondering if there are adequate ventilators across the country to ensure lives are not lost during the fight against Coronavirus infection.

According to Dr. Nsiah-Asare, all the ambulances that were purchased and commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have mobile ventilators and currently there are additional 50 ventilators in various hospitals.

“All the 307 ambulances that were brought into Ghana have ventilators," he said on Peace FM’s 'kokrokoo' program on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Though he admits the number is still not adequate should the number of positive cases of Covid-19 soar up, the government is making efforts to procure more ventilators into the nation.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare noted that the government has the citizens at heart and so will do everything within its power to fight the virus.

