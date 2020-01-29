1 hour ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the newly procured 307 ambulances for the country.

He admits that even though his predecessors also procured ambulances to improve on healthcare delivery during their respective regimes, those of Akufo-Addo are unique.

“President Kufuor did well and procured ambulances, President Mills followed suit he also brought ambulances, President Mahama also brought in some ambulances and Akufo-Addo has also done well and brought in some unique ambulances”, he revealed on a local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

He stressed “We all should face facts if you look at the insides and see the equipment and colour design it looks very attractive. If you are at the point of death, the colours in the ambulance can give you the vim to survive. The inside is great”.

The former NDC Chair disagreed with critics who claimed the funfair for the commissioning and distribution of the ambulances were needless stating that what transpired at the independence square was not as they claim.

Mr. Allotey Jacobs, however, appealed to the Akufo-Addo administration to put on road the other parked ambulances imported into the country by the previous governments to augment the number.

“All those ambulances that were brought into the country from the Kufuor to Mahama regimes must be added to the current fleet. If they need to retool them, they should so we carve a new ambulance system. It would be prudent for the government to supply them ambulances to the Regional and Teaching Hospitals”, he proposed.

Mynewsgh.com