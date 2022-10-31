1 hour ago

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is wondering what President Nana Akufo-Addo hoped to achieve after addressing the nation on the state of the economy on Sunday evening.

According to the Tamale South legislator, if the President sought to inspire hope, then he failed woefully.

Mr Iddrisu said the 30-minute speech was more of a campaign message than one that was meant to enkindle optimism amongst the citizenry in these difficult times.

The outspoken politician made these assertions when he spoke on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday.

“He appeared to me as if he was on a campaign platform of 2016 when he wanted the NDC [National Democratic Congress] and John Mahama government out with those his mouth-watering promises and pledges.

“I believe that the President failed to radiate hope and failed to provide concrete solutions to the urgent economic crisis facing our country,” he told host, Kojo Yankson.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday addressed the populace for the first time on the state of the economy.

While admitting that the nation is in crisis, the President outlined some measures that his administration has taken to soften the blow for the citizenry.

Despite commending the President for being candid about the state of the economy, Mr Iddrisu said President Akufo-Addo should have admitted that his administration caused the current mess.

“The President failed to take and accept responsibility for leading Ghana into this economic crisis. For me, that is my deepest concern and worry. He simply should have said that ‘I take responsibility for the economic crises I have created’ and emphasised that ‘I borrowed excessively’,” he intimated.