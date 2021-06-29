18 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, is scandalised by news of the killing of two persons in Ejura after some military officers opened fire on protesting youth in the area.

The youth, who were returning from the burial of a slain social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, began protesting over his death, but were confronted by police officers and armed military officers who fired shots allegedly in response to the pelting of stones and use of clubs by the protestors.

The development resulted in the death of two persons.

Four other persons sustained varying degrees of injury as a result.

Saddened by the news, Mr. Suhuyini in a Citi News interview said “we have taken too many things for granted in this country. I was scandalized. Just as when I heard the President referred to the number of people who died from the elections as few deaths. I thought to myself how insensitive can he be because of power. We saw the military open fire at people and killing them in the process, only because they decided to take part in a democratic process.”

“Fast forward, we have people demanding that the country is fixed for a better Ghana and one person is mysteriously killed. The sad part of it all is that this is happening under a so-called human rights champion. One of his claims to fame is that he engaged in more demonstrations than any other political figure in the country. Isn’t it such ironic that under his watch, a mere demonstration led to the loss of lives because the government will not permit it?”

Referring to similar incidents during the 2020 general elections, the Tamale North lawmaker said “all these show the level of intolerance of dissent of the government, which is very unfortunate.”

“Out of frustration, there is an eruption, and the best approach is for live bullets to be fired at young men who are mostly unarmed. Let us not quickly forget about the Arab spring. We must be careful as a country not to try the patience of the majority of the people,” he added.

Background

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

After the burial, some residents of Ejura and security personnel clashed, which led to the death of two persons.

“One died on the spot before he was brought to the hospital, so we just confirmed the death. One other died 10 minutes after resuscitation,” Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent Ejura Government Hospital said to Citi News.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident between security personnel and some Ejura residents.

Sourcecitifmonline.com