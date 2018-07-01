2 hours ago

Former Deputy Information Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has chastised President Akufo-Addo’s appointees for flaunting their lavish lifestyle in the full glare of the public.

Ofosu Kwakye who was making a submission on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV could not fathom how ordinary people could amass a large amount of wealth within a short space of time if not due to corruption.

He, however, expressed disgust in how the current government finds a way to kick out anyone who critiques his appointees for their dreadful attitudes.

“The kind of wealth that is being amassed, we all see it. The lavish lifestyles and how it’s flaunted in our faces. People who seemed ordinary and not different from you and I suddenly come into so much wealth and they flaunt it in our face,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye said on the show on Thursday, February 11.

He added, “they defend this kind of wrongdoing and they go out to attack those who point out the wrongdoing”.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye also chided President Akufo-Addo for not being able to defend the public purse as he promised.

According to him, the country is bound for doom considering that the same appointees in the erstwhile cabinet have been reappointed in the current government.

“This Akufo-Addo government is all about corruption given that the same personnel have been maintained, we are perhaps going to see worse and that there will be no change so the people of Ghana should brace themselves for difficult times,” Ofosu Kwakye added.