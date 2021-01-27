4 hours ago

A Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Joseph Atsu Ayee, has urged appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be agents of change by promoting the public interest, good governance and the fight against corruption.

That, he said, would enable the President to leave a lasting legacy and achieve his manifesto promises.

He said the nominees through their selfless attitude would prove Ghanaians wrong by doing the right things when given the green light after vetting.

He said the nominees must also work hard to unite Ghanaians because the country was extensively politicised.

Prof. Ayee shared his views with the Daily Graphic on the nominees whose names had been submitted for parliamentary approval.

He said the President should hold each minister accountable to which area he or she would be assigned to and if possible, make them sign a Performance Management Agreement (PMA) to put them on their toes.

Reshuffle of minister

Prof. Ayee was of the view that the performance of the new ministers would consolidate the President’s achievements if only they performed morally and ethically to propel good governance.

He said the results of the December 7 elections clearly showed that some ministers, especially the MPs, did not live up to the task.

“If they had done well, they wouldn’t have depended on an independent member who was expelled from the party to secure a clear cut majority in Parliament. There were no major reshuffle in the President’s first term apart from few ministers who for some reasons were relieved of their post. I think this time the President will be prepared to take the risk and reshuffle within a year. His first term was a learning process so I believe in this second term he will be a master of himself and row the boat to a successful end,” he emphasised.

Gender balance

Prof. Ayee said so far the names of ministers that had come out did not give a fair representation of gender balance.

“I don’t know of the rest but what is out now does not give women a fair chance in governance. In good governance we talk about gender balance, especially views of the vulnerable,” he said

Prof. Ayee emphasised that women had been at the forefront of politics since independence so it was important that women were given a larger proportion in government to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

New entrants

Touching on the nominees, Prof. Ayee said a blend of old and young people such as Mr Samuel Abdulai Jinapor and Mr Francis Asenso Boakye would help to rejuvenate the President’s vision.

“Deputy ministers such as Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Mr Godfred Dame who have been elevated as substantive ministers must be commended for good job done,” he added.