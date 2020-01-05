1 hour ago

A bodyguard of Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been enstooled chief of Alajo in the Greater Accra region on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He was made Alajo Mantse by the Gbese Manste and Adontenhene of the Ga State.

President Akufo-Addo was the special guest of honour of the enstoolment celebration.

In June 2019, another personal bodyguard of President Nana Akufo-Addo also donated a hearse to the Asamankese Zongo Community in the Eastern Region.

Gibrine Issah Tutu, who hails from the community, made the donation at the back of a ban placed on the use of commercial vehicles to convey corpses in the West Akyem Municipality by the Assembly.

According to Tutu, the gesture was to ease the burden on the Muslim Community in conveying their corpses for burial.

“In this community when someone dies and he/she is going to be buried we go to the lorry station to rent commercial vehicle even sometimes they use KIA Trucks to convey the body to the cemetery. This is not a good practice,” he said when he made the donation in June 2019.