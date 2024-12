42 minutes ago

In viral videos circulating on social media, the statue of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been seen vandalized, with parts of it, particularly his leg, severed.

The identity of those responsible for the damage remains unclear.

The statue, located near the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, has sparked controversy, with many questioning its significance.

Critics point out that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed to fulfill key promises to the region during its eight years in power.