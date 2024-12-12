2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has called for an investigation into President Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, under the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative.

He alleged that Gyankroma, who served on the Board of the Creative Arts Council, was involved in several scandals, including receiving $58 million to help purchase ambulances for the country.

Omar also claimed that Gyankroma was later awarded a $34.9 million contract to buy spare parts for the same ambulances, a sum he believes could have been used to purchase more ambulances instead.

Omar is calling for a thorough investigation into these transactions, which he sees as part of broader issues of financial mismanagement in the country.