2 hours ago

It is obvious President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining is in a final state of “glaring” defeat, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sagnarigu Constituency, Hon A.B.A. Fuseini has said.

According to him, the next NDC government will ensure that artisanal mining is environmentally friendly to the country’s water bodies, among others.

“Mahama will do well to regulate galamsey not what Akufo-Addo is doing now so Ghanaians should have confidence and vote for NDC in the upcoming elections,” A.B.A Fuseini exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to the NPP, Mr. Mahama’s attempt to run down the anti galamsey fight is cheap and unfortunate.

A.B.A. Fuseini urged the Akufo-Addo led government to create a livelihood package for the galamseyers for them to have something to do to make the fight against illegal mining successfully.