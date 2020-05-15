51 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the designations presented in the 2019 annual report on presidential office staff by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Parliament, as “troubling” and backed calls to downsize the government machinery due to the economic downturn.

The presentation of the Presidential Office Staff list by the President falls in line with the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

According to the report, there are 311 political appointees at the Presidency.

Also, there are 36 Presidential Staffers, 5 Ministers and 270 Junior Political appointees.

Reacting to the report in a write-up, the opposition MP said: “After persistent pressure, President Akufo-Addo has finally submitted to Parliament, albeit belatedly the Annual Report on Presidential Office Staff for January to December 2019 as required by the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).”

Mr Ablakwa noted that despite widespread public outrage about the president’s government size, the number of presidential staffers increased “from 28 in 2018 to 36 in 2019.”

He further added: “Even more troubling are the foggy designations. For example, we have Duke Ofori-Atta presented in the report as “Director of Programmes.”

Then there is Amina Sammo, who is “Director of Programme.”

There’s Ouborr K. Kutando, Director of Special Project and then Alexander Gyedu who is “Director, Special Projects.

“In addition to the controversial portfolio of Minister of State for Public Procurement held by Sarah Adwoa Safo, there’s listed a “Director for Procurement Compliance” in the person of Samuel Kwaku Adu. In a similar vein, though Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal continues to function as Minister for Business Development, the taxpayer is further burdened with a “Director of Business Support” named as Franklin Owusu-Karikari.”

Mr Ablakwa said: “It is, particularly, curious as to why the taxpayer should be saddled with a full time “Overseer of the National Cathedral” even though we are told in rather hazy terms that the National Cathedral is a non-state voluntary effort.