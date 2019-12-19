7 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spent in excess of GHS70 million on foreign trips and hotels in the past nine months, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority spokesperson on finance has revealed.

The Ejumako Enyam Essiam MP said on Thursday, 19 December 2019 that speculations about the President’s travel budget were laid to rest when the 2020 budgetary allocation of the Office of Government Machinery was presented on the floor of the House.

The document, he said, gives the breakdown as GHS62 million for foreign travel costs and expenses; 5.85 million cedis as hotel accommodation, and GHS1.9 million for refreshment.

The amount has incurred the wrath of the Minority who want the Chief of Staff to provide a detailed breakdown of how she expended the GHS3.4 billion approved by Parliament in 2019.

Mr Forson told Class FM in an interview that: “Within the last nine months, it will surprise you to note that his excellency the President has spent almost GHS63 million on foreign travels”.

“It will surprise you to know that apart from the foreign travel cost, for domestic or local accommodation, he spent GHS5.8 million in accommodation. Which is in excess of $1 million.”

“Again, the operational enhancement support expenses he spent; GHS68.9 million.”