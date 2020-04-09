31 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has stated the absorption of water bills by the government for three months will benefit the middle and upper class in the Ghanaian society.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon lamented those who fall within the lower income bracket won’t benefit from this initiative.

He said the lower class, which are the majority are not relying on Ghana Water Company as their source of water, but they buy from dealers using poly tanks at their neighborhoods.

John Dumelo wrote on Twitter: “I feel this 3 months free water for all is good but will only benefit the middle and upper class. Those in the lower income bracket( they are the majority) still buy water in their neighborhoods from those who sell them in Polytanks.”

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the decision made by his government following a partial lockdown in some parts of the country to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“Again, the Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply.

Furthermore, Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” President Akufo Addo stated in his address made on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Source: peacefmonline